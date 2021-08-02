Trent agreed Monday to a three-year, $54 million deal with the Raptors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Trent was dealt from the Trail Blazers to the Raptors at the deadline last season. He appeared in 17 games (15 starts) with Toronto and averaged 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.8 minutes. On the season as a whole, he made 2.8 threes per game at a 38.5 percent clip. The 22-year-old should continue to see starter's minutes with the rebuilding Raptors as he develops into one of the league's better three-point shooters.