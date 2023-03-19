Trent finished Saturday's 122-107 victory over the Timberwolves with 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and five steals across 29 minutes.

Trent was efficient from the field en route to a third straight game in double figures and showcased his defensive prowess by recording a season-high five steals. The sharpshooter has been relegated to a reserve role with Toronto opting for a taller starting lineup recently, and his production has been sporadic, posting 13.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists in 26.4 minutes over his past nine appearances off the bench.