Trent ended Monday's 100-88 victory over the Cavaliers with 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes.

Trent came off the bench for the second time in his Raptors career during Monday's victory, leading the second unit in scoring and rebounding. Trent set a new season-high rebounding total in the game, posting his 15th double-digit point total of the year.