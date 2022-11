Trent (hip, illness) won't make the trip to Atlanta for Saturday's game against the Hawks due to a non-COVID illness, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Trent had already been ruled out for Saturday's contest, but it sounds like he won't travel more because of an illness rather than hip soreness. Regardless, the Raptors will be pretty shorthanded against the Hawks, so Malachi Flynn and Scottie Barnes figure to see plenty of playing time in the backcourt, as should Fred VanVleet.