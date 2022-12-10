Trent chipped in 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 113-109 loss to Orlando.

Trent dropped at least 20 points for the second time in his last three games, adding a pair of steals for the third consecutive time. Despite being moved to the bench, Trent has been able to put up top-85 value over the past two weeks, remaining viable across all formats. The Raptors certainly need his scoring on a nightly basis, meaning he should remain relevant, even in a bench role.