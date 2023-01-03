Trent finished with 32 points (11-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 40 minutes during Monday's 122-114 loss to the Pacers.

That's now back-to-back games with more than 30 points for Trent, and four straight with 20-plus. The streaky wing missed four games just before Christmas with a quadriceps strain, but he's been productive on either side of his absence, averaging 20.8 points, 3.1 threes, 2.5 boards, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists in his last 10 contests while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor, 44.9 percent from three-point range and 85.3 percent from the free-throw line.