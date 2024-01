Trent isn't starting Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Trent will move to a bench role with Immanuel Quickley set to take over as the team's starting shooting guard. Trent has scored in double figures in each of his last four games off the bench, averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists over this brief stretch.