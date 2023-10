Trent isn't starting Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Trent received a chance to start Saturday's contest against the 76ers with O.G. Anunoby out (leg), and he fared well by pouring in 17 points and adding two rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes. Trent logged 27 and 36 minutes off the bench in his first two games of the 2023-24 campaign, so he should still play a big role in Toronto's rotation even with Anunoby back.