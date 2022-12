Trent will return to the starting five for Monday's game against Boston.

The Raptors experimented with bringing Trent off the bench for the last four games, but they'll revert back to their regular lineup Monday. Trent will reclaim his spot at shooting guard next to Fred VanVleet, while OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam start up front. Over his last nine contests, Trent is shooting just 26.4 percent from downtown on 5.9 attempts per game.