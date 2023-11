Trent won't start Sunday's game against the Pistons, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With O.G. Anunoby (finger) sidelined, Trent drew a spot start Friday, posting 14 points (4-9 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during a loss to Boston. However, Anunoby has been cleared to return and will reclaim his usual spot in the starting five. As a reserve (seven appearances), Trent has averaged 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.1 minutes per game.