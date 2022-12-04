Trent contributed five points (2-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), one rebound and three assists across 28 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 victory over Orlando.

Coming off a pair of decent performances, Trent fell in a heap Saturday, scoring a season-low five points. It appears as though the coaching staff has made the decision to shift Trent to the bench, allowing the team to run with a more traditional starting lineup. It remains to be seen what kind of long-term impact this will have on Trent's overall value, given the mixed bag thus far. He remains a hold in standard formats but the minutes are something to keep an eye on moving forward.