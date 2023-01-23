Trent amassed 24 points (9-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 125-116 victory over the Knicks.

Trent did the majority of his scoring in this one from beyond the arc, tying his best mark of the season with six made threes. He's now reached the 20-point threshold in three of his last four contests, and he's also collected a block in three straight appearances.