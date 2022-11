Trent will play off the bench Monday against the Cavaliers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Coach Nick Nurse usually don't offer much reasoning for his lineup decisions, but he'll opt to shift Trent to the bench for just the second time in his Raptors career. The Duke product has struggled shooting the ball of late -- 2-of-20 from three over his last four games -- so it's possible Nurse is looking to spark something by removing him from the starting five.