Trent (quadriceps) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Knicks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Trent has missed three straight games due to a quadriceps injury and is in danger of missing a fourth. Malachi Flynn, who's posted 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in each of Trent's previous three absences, would be in store for another hefty workload off the bench if Trent remains out.