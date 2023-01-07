Trent amassed 27 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 42 minutes during Friday's 112-108 loss to New York.

Trent has been an absolute stud offensively for the Raptors of late, but his play has kicked into a new gear since being promoted to a starting role with four straight outings of at least 22 points. He's averaging 26.0 points per game in a six-game stretch in which he has scored at least 20 points each time out, but he's also doing it with efficiency since he's making 49.1 percent of his shots and 44.2 percent of his threes in that span.