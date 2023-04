Trent (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's matchup at Charlotte, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Toronto's sharpshooter has missed five straight games, initially due to an elbow issue but now back spasms. He's come off the bench in 10 straight games but has still averaged 14.0 points on 40.7 percent shooting from deep -- a necessary floor spacer in coach Nick Nurse's offense. If he returns Sunday, fewer minutes will be available for Jeff Dowtin and Will Barton.