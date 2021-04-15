Trent (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against Orlando, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Trent will likely miss his second game in a row while he nurses a sore right ankle. If he is ruled out, Paul Watson and Rodney Hood could see increased workloads.
