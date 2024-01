Trent accumulated 28 points (10-13 FG, 8-9 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-97 win over the Heat.

His eight threes were his highest of the season and one shy of tying a career high of nine set on Jan. 31, 2022. His 28 points are his highest of the 2023-24 season, and he has reached 20-plus points three times this season. Trent is having an efficient start to the new year and is shooting 47.8 from three over in January.