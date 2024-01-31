Trent finished Tuesday's 118-107 victory over the Bulls with 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-11 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes.

Trent paced Toronto in scoring and recorded just his second performance of 20-plus points over 13 games in January. His 15 field-goal attempts and 32 minutes Tuesday each marked his highest total this month and can be at least partly attributed to the Raptors playing without RJ Barrett (knee) and Immanuel Quickley (quadriceps). Still, Trent has been on a heater from deep of late, going 27-for-52 (51.9 percent) from beyond the arc over his past seven contests.