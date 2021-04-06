Trent recorded 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 103-101 win over the Wizards.

The 22-year-old came up clutch with a buzzer-beating three-pointer in the fourth quarter to send Toronto to victory, but aside from that, Trent was largely unimpressive. On a night when the Raptors were down both Kyle Lowry (foot) and Fred VanVleet (hip), Trent didn't see a notable uptick in his scoring or assist production. He had been averaging 23.0 points over Toronto's previous three contests, though that came on an unsustainable 51 percent shooting from the field and 55.6 percent shooting from three-point range.