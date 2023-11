Trent provided 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 127-116 win over the Mavericks.

Trent's role and production have been unstable to start the year despite Toronto's need for three-point shooting. He's not a 12-team must-roster fantasy player at the moment, and he's mostly useful for managers who need to stream in some threes with steals potential.