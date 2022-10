Trent tallied 17 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes in a 115-98 loss Sunday against Chicago.

Trent had a productive first half, making all five of his shot attempts and scoring 15 of his 17 points while playing 20 minutes. It was his best performance of the preseason and the first time he exceeded 10 points. He's shooting 51.6 percent from the field and is 9-for-10 from the free-throw line in four preseason games.