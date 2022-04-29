Trent notched 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and two assists in 40 minutes during Thursday's 132-97 loss to the 76ers.

The fourth-year guard bounced back from an illness that limited him in the first two games of the season, averaging 16.8 points, 2.4 boards, 2.2 threes, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the final four contests against Philadelphia. Trent has become an effective backcourt complement to the Raptors' parade of long, athletic forwards, and next season he'll look to top the career-high 18.3 points and 3.0 three-pointers he recorded in 2021-22.