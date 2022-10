Trent totaled 19 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 108-105 win over Cleveland.

The Toronto offense struggled early but caught fire late, with Trent's long-range shooting proving to be clutch down the stretch. He led the Raptors with four made three-pointers, building on his impressive first full season with the club in 2021-22 that saw him average career highs with 18.3 points and 3.0 threes per game.