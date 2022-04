Trent recorded 24 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3PT, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in Wednesday's 104-101 loss to Philadelphia.

After exiting Game 2 early due to illness, Trent finished third among the team with 45 minutes played. The fourth-year guard was efficient as he reached double figures for the ninth time in his last 11 games.