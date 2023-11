Trent racked up three points (1-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one assist over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 126-107 loss to Orlando.

Trent was ordinary in the loss Tuesday, ending with just three points in 21 minutes. After a pair of promising campaigns, his production has fallen off a cliff to begin the 2023-24 season. Despite what could be a favorable situation, his lack of assertiveness and limited skill set means he should be viewed as a points and threes streamer, at best.