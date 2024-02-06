Trent won't return for the second half of Monday's game against the New Orleans due to lower-back stiffness, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports. He posted two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound in 15 minutes over the first two quarters of the contest.

Trent didn't appear to tweak the back at any point during the first half, but his back might have stiffened up during halftime, as he was ruled out upon the beginning of the third quarter. Thaddeus Young joined the starting unit in Trent's stead to open the second half, but RJ Barrett (knee) -- who rested Monday -- would likely start on the wing alongside Bruce Brown if Trent isn't able to play Wednesday in Charlotte.