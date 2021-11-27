Trent will not return to Friday's matchup with the Pacers due to a right calf tightness, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Trent recorded 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 32 minutes before exiting. It is unclear how serious the issue is at this time. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus the Celtics.