Trent expects to operate off the bench during the 2023-24 campaign, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Trent started 69 of 70 appearances in 2021-22 and 44 of 66 games in 2022-23. After the departure of Fred VanVleet this offseason, many expected Trent to get more starts this season, but it appears Dennis Schroder will replace VanVleet as the starting point guard, while Trent leads the second unit. This may actually be beneficial to Trent's fantasy value, as he'll presumably handle more usage than he would with the starters. As a reserve last year, Trent averaged 14.8 points (46/40/78 shooting splits), 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 27.1 minutes.