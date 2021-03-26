Trent (recently traded) is expected to play Friday against the Suns, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Just one day after being traded from the Trail Blazers, Trent is expected to make his debut with the Raptors on Friday. With Toronto, he could easily see 25-plus minutes per game for a team that's desperate for contributing rotation pieces to help make a playoff run.
