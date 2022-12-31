Trent ended with 35 points (11-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals over 39 minutes during Friday's 113-104 victory over the Suns.

Trent has been producing well as a starter this season, but he had one of his best performances of the campaign Friday, as he carried the Raptors to victory while tying his season-high mark in scoring. Toronto has been shuffling its starting lineup in recent games, but there's a chance Trent stays in the first unit when the Raptors take on the Pacers on Jan. 2. He's scored at least 20 points in three games in a row.