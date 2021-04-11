Trent produced 44 points (17-19 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's 135-115 win over the Cavaliers.

Trent's brilliant performance came via only 33 minutes on the floor. He simply could not be stopped, converting an insane 89.4 percent in 19 shot attempts. He also drilled seven threes and contributed well in the secondary categories. As one of the only regular starters in the lineup, a good night for Trent was expected due to the short-handed setup, but his stellar line was a huge surprise. One should expect a more balanced offensive attack from the Raptors with the team's other playmakers close to returning.