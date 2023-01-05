Trent contributed 22 points (8-23 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 45 minutes during Wednesday's 104-101 overtime loss to Milwaukee.

Trent has scored at least 20 points in five games in a row and has been performing well as a starter, averaging 29.7 points per contest and shooting 47.6 percent from the field in his last three outings with the first unit. He opened the season in the starting lineup and moved to a bench role in late November, but given his recent performances, there's no reason to think his time as a starter will come to an end any time soon.