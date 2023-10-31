Trent recorded three points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 19 minutes during Monday's 99-91 loss to Portland.

With O.G. Anunoby (leg) sidelined, Trent got a spot start Saturday against the 76ers and fared well, scoring 17 points (6-16 FG) in 33 minutes. However, Anunoby returned to action Monday, sending Trent back to a bench role. In three games off the bench this season, Trent has played 27, 36 and 19 minutes, respectively. Last year, he started 44 of 66 appearances and averaged 32.1 minutes per game. Even with Fred VanVleet out of town, it appears that Trent's reserve role will remain inconsistent.