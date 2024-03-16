Trent provided 31 points (10-17 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 113-103 loss to the Magic.

Trent missed the last two games due to a right groin strain, but was able to suit up and appeared to be over the injury as he led the Raptors in scoring in Friday's loss. His 31 points were a season high and his seven threes were his most since Jan. 17 against the Heat. Over his last five games, Trent has averaged 23.4 points on 47.8 percent shooting (including 42.3 percent from three on 10.4 3PA/G), 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 34.6 minutes per game.