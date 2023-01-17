Trent finished Monday's 123-121 overtime win over the Knicks with 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 42 minutes.

Trent did a good chunk of his damage from beyond the arc in this one, as he scored 12 of 18 points from deep. The Duke product was held to seven points in his last game Saturday against the Hawks, but he managed to bounce back Monday. He's put together an impressive stretch of late by scoring 18 or more points in 10 of his last 11 contests.