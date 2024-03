Trent (groin) will play Friday against the Magic, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Trent has missed back-to-back games due to a right groin strain but will return to action Friday. His presence likely means slightly fewer opportunities for Gradey Dick, Bruce Brown and Ochai Agbaji. Before he was sidelined, Trent scored in double figures in eight of his last nine appearances and averaged 17.2 points and 1.1 steals in 33.3 minutes per game.