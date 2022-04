Trent (illness) has been cleared to play in Game 2 on Monday against Philadelphia, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Trent was tagged as a game-time call due to a non-COVID-related illness, but he's since been given the all-clear by the team's medical staff and is in the starting lineup. He finished with nine points, four rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's Game 1.