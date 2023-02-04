Trent finished Friday's 117-111 win over the Rockets with 29 points (10-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and two assists over 38 minutes.

Trent had the hot hand Friday, pouring in five triples en route to 29 points. Unfortunately, he added very little outside of those two columns, souring what was a strong offensive outing. The Raptors are very top-heavy when it comes to their rotation, meaning Trent should be able to maintain top-100 value moving forward, albeit with a few bumps in the road.