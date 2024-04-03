Trent (rest) will play Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Trent rested the first half of Toronto's back-to-back set, which was a loss to the Lakers on Tuesday, but he'll return to action Wednesday. Over his last seven appearances, Trent has averaged 22.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.7 minutes per game.
