Trent totaled 24 points (8-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes of Friday's victory over the Warriors.

Trent and Pascal Siakam combined for 60 points and nearly outscored the Warriors by themselves. After getting off to a slow start with the Raptors, Trent has scored at least 15 points in three straight games while also recording a steal in each outing.