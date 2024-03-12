Trent (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Trent and Immanuel Quickley (hip) are questionable after missing Monday's loss to the Nuggets, while RJ Barrett (personal) won't be available. Trent's been playing well since the All-Star break, averaging 17.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.3 minutes across his last nine appearances, but if he's sidelined, Gradey Dick and Javon Freeman-Liberty would be candidates for increased roles again.