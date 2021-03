Trent generated 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Monday's 118-104 loss to the Pistons.

Trent's numbers should trend up as he gets acclimated to Toronto's offense, and Monday's line was encouraging despite the loss. It appears that Trent will serve as Norman Powell's replacement for the remainder of the season, as he's now started three straight games and logged an overage of 32.3 minutes over that span.