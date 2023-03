Trent produced seven points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 loss to the Clippers.

Trent's inconsistency continues, as he has scored fewer than 10 points in three of his last six outings. His production since being removed from the starting lineup has decreased by 6.4 points, 0.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 11.0 minutes per game.