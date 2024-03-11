Trent is questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets due to a groin strain, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Trent and Immanuel Quickley (hip) are late additions to the injury report, joining Bruce Brown (knee) as questionable, and RJ Barrett (illness) has been upgraded to probable after initially being listed as questionable. Trent has been solid since the All-Star break, averaging 17.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.3 minutes over nine appearances for a shorthanded Raptors squad.