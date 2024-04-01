Trent ended with 23 points (10-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 32 minutes in Sunday's 135-120 loss to Philadelphia.
Trent led all Raptors players in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying trio of threes and adding a pair of steals in a balanced performance. Trent has crossed the 20-point mark in 10 games this season, including in two of his last four outings. He has connected on at least three threes in six of his last 10 appearances.
