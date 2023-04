Trent registered 23 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and three assists over 27 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 victory over Milwaukee.

He led the Raptors in scoring in the regular-season finale, as the team rested some key veterans ahead of the play-in tournament. It's Trent's best scoring effort since Mar. 16, and after missing seven games late in the season due to back spasms, the 24-year-old appears healthy heading into Wednesday's must-win tilt against the Bulls.