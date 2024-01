Trent racked up 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), one rebound and two steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 126-125 loss to Atlanta.

Trent led all Raptors players in threes made to go along with a pair of steals and ending as one of four players with 15 or more points in a losing effort. Trent has connected on four or more threes in 11 games, including in two of his last four outings. He has also tallied at least 13 points in three of his last four games.