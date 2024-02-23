Trent posted 25 points (9-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 121-93 win over Brooklyn.

With Thursday's performance, Trent has now scored 20-plus points five times this season. He was incredibly efficient from the field and was responsible for five of the Raptors' 14 threes on the night. Trent is averaging 11.7 points per game while shooting a career-best 42.5 percent from three this season.