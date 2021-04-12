Trent delivered 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 35 minutes in Sunday's loss at the Knicks.

Trent was unable to replicate what he did in his previous contest when he finished with a career-high 44 points, but he still paced the Raptors in scoring while putting up at least 20 points for the fourth time over his last seven appearances. Trent has also gone nine straight contests with at least one three-pointer made.